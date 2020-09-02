 Skip to main content
John Frederick Kellner

John F. Kellner was born June 27, 1923. He was a flight engineer on a PBM Mariner in the South Pacific and received the Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement as a Combat Air Crewman against enemy Japanese forces in West Pacific as well as the Gold Star for Meritorious Achievement as a Combat Air Crewman. His plane sunk a Japanese submarine. After his war service, Kellner worked 40 years for Tucson Newspapers Incorporated before he retired in 1985.He died Oct. 3, 2013.

