John Henry Sidell was lost on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. He was born Aug. 23, 1918 in Genoa, Lincoln, Colorado. His family includes his father, Arthur Sidell; his mother, Pearl Effie Templeton, sister, Alice Laura Sidell Warfel, (My wife's mother); and brothers Douglas Arthur Sidell, Robert "Bobby" Melvin Sidell, Jesse Eugene "Gene" Sidell and Carelton Lee "Bud" Sidell; niece Ruth Ellen Bartels.
