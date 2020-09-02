 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Henry Sidell

John Henry Sidell

John Henry Sidell was lost on the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. He was born Aug. 23, 1918 in Genoa, Lincoln, Colorado. His family includes his father, Arthur Sidell; his mother, Pearl Effie Templeton, sister, Alice Laura Sidell Warfel, (My wife's mother); and brothers Douglas Arthur Sidell, Robert "Bobby" Melvin Sidell, Jesse Eugene "Gene" Sidell and Carelton Lee "Bud" Sidell; niece Ruth Ellen Bartels.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News