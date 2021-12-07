John Jackson Moyer, Tucson Federal Credit Union
John Jackson Moyer, known to many as Jax, has over 10 years of People Development through work experience in the fields of human resources, learning and development and operations management. He has a B.A. in Communication from the University of Arizona, with a psychology foundation and is a graduate of the Western CUNA Management School (Mu Class 2014), which is an educational program that includes courses in Strategic Planning, Operations, Lending, Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Economics, Business Law, Communications, and Leadership.
Jax is a community leader in Tucson, AZ, specifically in the business population, serving as: President of the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Assistant Vice President - People and Culture at Tucson Federal Credit Union, Communications Member for National Philanthropy Day - Tucson Committee, Mentorship Program Director for Society Human Resource Management-Greater Tucson (SHRM-GT) and was a past Community Outreach Co-Director for SHRM-GT. Jax is a SHRM Certified Professional certificate holder, and has received certifications in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace and Gender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace.