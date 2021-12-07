 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Jackson Moyer

John Jackson Moyer

  • Updated

John Jackson Moyer, Tucson Federal Credit Union

John Jackson Moyer, Tucson Federal Credit Union

John Jackson Moyer, known to many as Jax, has over 10 years of People Development through work experience in the fields of human resources, learning and development and operations management. He has a B.A. in Communication from the University of Arizona, with a psychology foundation and is a graduate of the Western CUNA Management School (Mu Class 2014), which is an educational program that includes courses in Strategic Planning, Operations, Lending, Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Economics, Business Law, Communications, and Leadership.

Jax is a community leader in Tucson, AZ, specifically in the business population, serving as: President of the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of the Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Assistant Vice President - People and Culture at Tucson Federal Credit Union, Communications Member for National Philanthropy Day - Tucson Committee, Mentorship Program Director for Society Human Resource Management-Greater Tucson (SHRM-GT) and was a past Community Outreach Co-Director for SHRM-GT. Jax is a SHRM Certified Professional certificate holder, and has received certifications in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace and Gender and Sexuality: Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News