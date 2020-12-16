 Skip to main content
King Churros

A freshly-made churro with sprinkles and chocolate, from King Churros on Campbell and Fort Lowell. 

If you want fresh churros made to order, this is the place to go. You can even get your churro customized with additional ingredients. It is at 1800 E. Fort Lowell Road.

