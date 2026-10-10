“Next year the wisteria on that will be spectacular,” Lansing said. “This year it kind of grew in knots, and so it won’t be as lovely and draping, but it will be up, and it will be a shady spot, and it will look down this lane to this beautiful bridge.”

One of her favorite places is the tsukubai, the stone water basin near the tea garden that is used in ceremonies.

“Part of the tea ceremony is the cleanse of your mind, soul, body,” Lansing said.

Before reaching the tea house, participants stop and cleanse at the stone, she said.

“And then even entering the tea house, there are things that you do to say you are leaving the world behind. You keep shedding the world so that you are prepared for tea,” she said.

The restoration remains a multi-year process. More planting is still needed, and small details around the pond are unfinished. But with core work complete, it’s time to invite the public back.

“Yume had a lot of different maintenance that required it to be closed until it met the high standards that (Tucson Botanical Gardens) has for its gardens,” Ferral-Wartman said. “After over a year of major infrastructure work like irrigation replacement, soil rehabilitation, pond reconstruction and building refurbishing, we believe the space is now ready to share with the Tucson community.”

“While a garden is never ‘finished,’ we believe Yume is at a place that honors the great horticultural practices of Japan and is able to support educational and cultural programming,” he added.