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This ultra-moist salmon is seasoned with fragrant spices and then braised in a buttery, garlicky, teriyaki-style sauce. The dish starts on the cooktop and finishes under the broiler. The easy technique creates a sticky, caramelized glaze and salmon that’s cooked to delectable, flawless precision. This recipe is a cinch to prepare, requires one pan and makes it to the table in about 20 minutes.

There are many reasons why this salmon recipe yields mouthwatering, successful results every time. First, there’s no need to flip the fish. Many folks worry about pan-searing salmon for fear of destroying the fillets while flipping. If the fish sticks to the pan, the fillets quickly crumble into pieces when lifted. In this recipe, the seasoned salmon is nestled into a simmering sauce and basted while cooking. This method keeps the fillets intact and ensures the salmon stays beautifully moist.

Next, the ingredients in the sauce work incredibly well together. There are elements of salty, sweet, creamy and umami. When married in the pan, it yields a well-balanced, complex sauce.

Lastly, the salmon is broiled before serving. This step not only finishes cooking the fish, but it also caramelizes the sugars in the sauce, adding color, texture and a deep, nutty flavor.

Baked salmon ingredients

Here’s what you need for this honey garlic salmon: