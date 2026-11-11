This ultra-moist salmon is seasoned with fragrant spices and then braised in a buttery, garlicky, teriyaki-style sauce. The dish starts on the cooktop and finishes under the broiler. The easy technique creates a sticky, caramelized glaze and salmon that’s cooked to delectable, flawless precision. This recipe is a cinch to prepare, requires one pan and makes it to the table in about 20 minutes.
There are many reasons why this salmon recipe yields mouthwatering, successful results every time. First, there’s no need to flip the fish. Many folks worry about pan-searing salmon for fear of destroying the fillets while flipping. If the fish sticks to the pan, the fillets quickly crumble into pieces when lifted. In this recipe, the seasoned salmon is nestled into a simmering sauce and basted while cooking. This method keeps the fillets intact and ensures the salmon stays beautifully moist.
Next, the ingredients in the sauce work incredibly well together. There are elements of salty, sweet, creamy and umami. When married in the pan, it yields a well-balanced, complex sauce.
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Lastly, the salmon is broiled before serving. This step not only finishes cooking the fish, but it also caramelizes the sugars in the sauce, adding color, texture and a deep, nutty flavor.
Baked salmon ingredients
Here’s what you need for this honey garlic salmon:
Salmon. This recipe calls for 4 pieces of salmon, and the fillets can be with or without the skin. I purchased a side of salmon, meaning a long, whole fillet, and I sliced four equal pieces from it (I popped the remaining salmon in the freezer for a future meal). You may purchase your salmon already cut into fillets (about 5 to 6 ounces each), but I strongly suggest you purchase fresh salmon from the seafood section of your grocery store. Why? Because frozen salmon fillets are often quite thin, and thicker fillets work better here. If desired, you may swap in white fish fillets, such as cod, haddock or pollock.
Seasoning. The seasoning on the salmon is a smoky blend of smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried parsley, salt and black pepper. If desired, you may substitute sweet paprika for smoked paprika.
Butter and olive oil. Butter adds creaminess to the sweet and salty sauce and encourages the flavors to linger on the palate. Olive oil is used to prevent the butter from scorching.
Honey. Honey adds sweetness and stickiness to the sauce. Any variety of honey works.
Garlic. Fresh garlic cloves enhance the sauce. I used 4 minced cloves. If desired, you may use more or less as desired.
Soy sauce. Soy sauce adds umami notes and saltiness to the sauce and balances the sweetness of the honey. If desired, you may substitute tamari, coconut aminos or liquid aminos of choice.
Sriracha sauce. A bit of sriracha adds spiciness and heat to the sauce. You may use more or less to suit your taste. If desired, you may use chili garlic sauce instead.
Green onions. I like topping this salmon with chopped green onions because they add a pop of vibrant color and fresh, grassy flavor to the finished dish. If desired, you may substitute chopped fresh parsley or cilantro.
How to bake salmon
A few tips for perfectly baked salmon:
Use an oven-proof pan. This recipe starts on the cooktop and finishes in the oven (under the broiler) so choose a pan that can safely go under the broiler. If you don’t have an oven-safe pan, transfer the salmon and sauce to a shallow baking dish before broiling.
Use fresh salmon. If possible, purchase your salmon no more than 2 days in advance. Fresher salmon will yield the best flavor.
Pat the salmon dry. Use paper towels to pat the salmon dry before seasoning to ensure the herbs and spices stick.
Don’t overcook the salmon. The cooking time for the salmon will be determined by the thickness of your fillets. Start checking the salmon at the earliest recommended cooking times below. The salmon is finished cooking when it easily pulls apart with a fork or knife.
Thicken the sauce, if desired. For a thicker, glaze-like sauce, once the salmon has finished cooking under the broiler, move the fillets to a serving plate. Place the pan over medium-high heat and simmer the sauce for a few minutes, until it thickens and reduces.<
How long is leftover salmon good?
Once cool, transfer the salmon and sauce to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 3 days. I do not recommend freezing leftovers as the texture of the fish will be compromised upon thawing. Use leftover salmon chunks to jazz up leafy green salads, rice and grain bowls, wraps, spring rolls and noodle salads.
Reheating salmon often causes it to dry out, so I don’t recommend making this dish in advance or reheating leftovers. That said, once chilled, salmon is excellent served over rice (for rice bowls), cold Asian noodles and mixed salad greens.
Salmon recipe
This salmon is best served right away, and I suggest serving a side dish that will soak up the sauce (you won’t want to miss a drop). I serve my salmon with buttery grits, but other great choices include rice and rice blends, roasted and mashed potatoes, egg noodles and Asian noodles, couscous and quinoa. I added steamed broccoli to complete the meal, but any steamed, roasted or sautéed vegetable side dish will pair well with this dish.
Makes: 4 Servings
Ingredients:
¾ teaspoon smoked paprika, or regular sweet paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon dried parsley
Salt and black pepper
4 salmon filets, about 5 to 6 ounces each
3 tablespoons butter
2 teaspoons olive oil
½ cup honey
4 cloves garlic, minced
tablespoon soy sauce, or tamari or liquid aminos of choice
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce, or more/less to taste
Chopped green onions for serving, optional
Instructions:
In a small bowl, combine the paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried parsley, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.
Pat the salmon fillets dry, then coat all over with the paprika mixture. Set aside.
Combine the butter and olive oil in a large, oven-proof skillet and set the pan over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted and bubbly, add the honey, garlic, soy sauce, water and sriracha sauce. Simmer for 3 minutes.
Add the salmon fillets to the pan, skin-side-down if the fish has skin, and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes (simmer thinner fillets for 3 minutes and thicker fillets for 5 minutes), spooning the sauce over the salmon frequently. Remove the pan from the heat and preheat the broiler.
Place the pan under the broiler (on the middle oven rack — no higher), and broil for 2 minutes.
Spoon the sauce over the salmon and broil for 2 to 3 more minutes, until the sauce is caramelized and the salmon is tender.
Remove from oven, garnish with green onions, if using, and serve.