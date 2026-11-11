Everyone knows you can save money by eating food you fix at home rather than buying it at a restaurant, right? We've been conditioned, lectured for a lifetime by parents, financial experts and even comedians that a hamburger at McDonald's is way more expensive than one you can make yourself.
Well, maybe so. But how about the humble, easily replicated Egg McMuffin?
It's long been a bone of contention in countless households that the ingredients and effort it takes to make an English muffin, egg, cheese and Canadian bacon at home isn't worth any potential money savings. Well, we wanted to see if we could settle the argument once and for all, at least on the score of one of America's favorite fast-food breakfasts.
We wanted to see just how much you're actually saving by skipping the drive-thru, or if perhaps that treat is what amounts these days to an affordable luxury ― assuming you stay away from the Frappuccino to go with it.
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Coffee drinks are in a whole other price-at-home-vs.-restaurant category.
For the sandwich, we went with the cheapest ingredients (usually store brands) we could find at each of five Erie-area supermarkets. Then we averaged those prices to get a true idea of the average cost of the ingredients, but we'll list the total at each store for curiosity's sake.
Now, the first thing we need to acknowledge is that not all McDonald's restaurants charge the same for the same menu items. Even stores a few miles apart can have different owners with different price points, but, on average, nationwide, the McDonald's Egg McMuffin costs $4.49, according to menupricebook.com: McDonald's Menu With Prices. This is the average price, not including in-app specials, coupons or sale promotions.
The ingredients we included were the English muffin, one egg, one slice of American cheese and one 2-ounce slice of Canadian bacon. The restaurant also scrapes a thin coating of butter on its English muffin, according to a Yahoo story published in June, which we did not price out, and for simplicity's sake we decided we'll microwave the egg at home to eliminate the need to measure the butter involved in frying it.
What's the verdict?
The total price of the main ingredients was reported and checked on supermarket websites on Oct. 26. The cheapest Egg McMuffin imitator was made with ingredients from Aldi, for $1.76. That's certainly cheaper than $4.49.
The average total cost of the ingredients was $2.27 for the ingredients of an Egg McMuffin, or $2.22 less than the restaurant version. So, yeah, no matter where you shop, the ingredients for the breakfast sandwich are significantly cheaper.
It's about time
With that said, is the labor of putting those ingredients together yourself worth the time you "save" going through the drive-thru? Assuming the McDonald's employee is bringing in $15 an hour, and it would take you about 10 minutes to make the sandwich, and you'd be in the line for the same amount of time, that's $2.50 in labor, bringing the homemade cost to roughly $4.77, $0.28 more than the restaurant. In the end, if all you want is a breakfast sandwich, the cost is close enough that it really comes down to how much you value that 10 minutes.
Interestingly, there's a machine on Amazon that costs about $25 that cooks an "Egg McMuffin" for you, prepping all the ingredients at once. You can lay out about $50 for one that makes two sandwiches at a time. But we're not doing the math on how long it would take for that to pay off.