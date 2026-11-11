The ingredients we included were the English muffin, one egg, one slice of American cheese and one 2-ounce slice of Canadian bacon. The restaurant also scrapes a thin coating of butter on its English muffin, according to a Yahoo story published in June, which we did not price out, and for simplicity's sake we decided we'll microwave the egg at home to eliminate the need to measure the butter involved in frying it.

What's the verdict?

The total price of the main ingredients was reported and checked on supermarket websites on Oct. 26. The cheapest Egg McMuffin imitator was made with ingredients from Aldi, for $1.76. That's certainly cheaper than $4.49.

The average total cost of the ingredients was $2.27 for the ingredients of an Egg McMuffin, or $2.22 less than the restaurant version. So, yeah, no matter where you shop, the ingredients for the breakfast sandwich are significantly cheaper.

It's about time

With that said, is the labor of putting those ingredients together yourself worth the time you "save" going through the drive-thru? Assuming the McDonald's employee is bringing in $15 an hour, and it would take you about 10 minutes to make the sandwich, and you'd be in the line for the same amount of time, that's $2.50 in labor, bringing the homemade cost to roughly $4.77, $0.28 more than the restaurant. In the end, if all you want is a breakfast sandwich, the cost is close enough that it really comes down to how much you value that 10 minutes.

Interestingly, there's a machine on Amazon that costs about $25 that cooks an "Egg McMuffin" for you, prepping all the ingredients at once. You can lay out about $50 for one that makes two sandwiches at a time. But we're not doing the math on how long it would take for that to pay off.