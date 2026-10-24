"This generation was barely entering the workforce in 2020," said Adina Dragos, RentCafe writer and research analyst. "By 2024, the oldest Gen Zers were approaching 30, and many who struck it big early — through the creator economy, crypto or startup equity — were choosing to rent precisely because their wealth isn't tied to a traditional career ladder. With no employer anchoring them to one place, they have little reason to put down roots."

What do they do for a living?

Most of these folks are in white-collar, high-earning fields, like chief executives, tech professionals and top financial managers that don't necessarily require them to work in one specific location, RentCafe said.

However, there were some surprises like high-earning professors and operations managers, "a sign that the millionaire renter isn’t always who you’d expect," it said.

Where do millionaire renters live?

Most millionaire renters are still in big cities like New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles where renting is a practical option, but Texas and Florida are seeing huge growth.

Houston’s millionaire renters grew to 232 in 2024 from 18 in 2020, representing a 1,189% surge, data show. "Granted, 232 households is still a tiny fraction of the Houston metro’s roughly 2.7 million households, but the growth rate far outpaces any other major metro," RentCafe said. Much of the surge is fueled by affluent newcomers, including executives, professional athletes and entertainers.

Lower taxes are also a draw. "The pandemic accelerated the shift as remote work pushed the wealthy to relocate to lower-tax metros like Houston," it said.