Alexandra Ehlen

Alexandra Ehlen

  • Updated

EHLEN, Alexandra Federica Porter Ghika

known as "Alex" or "Sanda" by friends and family, went to heaven on January 2, 2022 at the age of 64. Born on December 29, 1957 to Gerald F. Porter and Claudine O. Ghika in Mexico City, Alex moved to Tulsa, OK., to marry Corey J. Ehlen and had two children. After a brief move back to Mexico and a decade in San Diego County, CA., she moved to Tucson in 2011. In 2013 she met her companion Dennis Eyer who taught her to see the beauty of the desert. Known for her unfaltering compassion and selflessness, she saw only the best in others. Alex is survived by her two children, John Ehlen and Tiffany Avila; and her grandchildren, Helen, Iris, and Margaret Avila. Services will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Monday, February 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

