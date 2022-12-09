 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Amnon Rapoport

Amnon Rapoport, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Management and Organizations at the University of Arizona, passed away on December 6th, 2022, and will be missed dearly by his wife, daughter, sister, grandchildren, and his many students and peers from around the world. Born in Israel and a graduate of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Amnon received his doctoral degree in quantitative psychology from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and joined the University of Arizona in 1989. As a founding father of experimental economics and human strategic interaction, and with a career spanning over 60 years and three continents, Amnon's academic legacy is outstanding and incomparable. His memory will live on in the hearts of family, friends, students, peers, and in the generations of scholars and researchers that he nurtured and supported throughout their careers.

