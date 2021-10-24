Andrew Rutter

died at his home October 10, 2021 at age 89. He was born 16 October 1931 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to Andrew and Ella Manola (Fleming) Rutter. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in English, and later received his Master's degree from Northern Arizona University. He served in the Air Force as a 1st lieutenant at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas, where he was a training officer and taught Military Law. Andy taught English in Crane, Missouri, for a year, where he met Beverly. He took a high school teaching position in Winslow AZ, and courted Beverly by correspondence. They wed in 1959 and their happy marriage lasted 62 years. They moved to Tucson in 1962. Andy taught English, government and economics at Tucson High School for 25 years until his retirement in 1989. While a young man working to earn money for college, he used the time during tedious and repetitive jobs to memorize Shakespearean sonnets which he frequently quoted throughout his life at opportune times. Andy was a member and docent for the Arizona Historical Society and served a three-year-term on the Southern Division Board. He was also a member of the Tucson Corral of Westerners and the Tucson Coin Club. His love of history led him to walk the Pyramid of the Sun in Mexico, the trenches of World War I in Belgium, the World War II Normandy beaches of France, the sidewalks of Paris and London, the hills of Durham, England, the endless steps of Edinburgh and the Great Wall of China, always with the knowledge that there was no place like home. He was a prolific author of Letters to the Editor to the Arizona Daily Star, both published and unpublished, The Economist and Forbes magazines. He possessed a kind nature with a wry sense of humor often cloaked with wit and cynicism which amused, informed and provoked discussion among his extended family and many friends. He was a loving guide, adviser and steadfast example to his daughters. So many life lessons learned. And in all things, he was a man of honor and a gentleman. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; three treasured daughters, Alison Barrett (Neil), Casady Herding (Patrick) and Kate Rutter (Bryan Hord); four beloved grandchildren, Kaeli Graham Barrett (James Graham), Hunter Barrett, McKinley Herding and Sedona Herding. Also, niece Melissa Allan and nephews Bob Lyon (Norma), John Rutter (Lisa) and Jim Rutter. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Marana, Arizona. Remembrances may be made to the Arizona Historical Society, 949 E. Second Street, Tucson, AZ 85719. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.