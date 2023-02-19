Angie passed away peacefully, surrounded by many loved ones, on February 9, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born on May 16, 1941, in Nacozari, Sonora, to Carmela and Rodolfo Ayala. Angie is survived by her loving husband, Tiburcio (Tibo) of 61 years; sons, Mark (Bridgette), Michael (Carol) and daughters, Veronica Espinoza (Eligio) and Angela Acuña. She was a loving and proud nana to Ryan, Steven (Leah), Joseph, Marie, Michael (Sabrina), Alyssa, Monique, Gabriela (Xavier), Jacob and Zachary and an adoring great-grandmother to Makxon, Izaiah and Luisito. Angie is also survived by her brothers, Hector Ayala, Rudy Ayala and sister, Carmen Cordova (Ed), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She worked at Burr-Brown and Hughes Missiles Systems for over 25 years. Angie had a passion for painting, decorating her home, sewing, and gardening. She loved family gatherings, music, dancing and cheering on her Arizona Wildcats. She lived with grace and had a strong faith in God and prayer, which never wavered, despite her health issues. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. We love you Hon, Mom, Nana & Angie. Services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson. Rosary at 9:30 a.m., Mass at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.