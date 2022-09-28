On September 25, 2022, the world lost Ann Marie Fina, a truly one of kind woman. After battling serious health issues in recent years, she passed away peacefully with family by her side. Born on April 3, 1936, in Rochester, New York, Ann received her B.A. from Nazareth College in 1958. Following college graduation, Ann taught high school English, receiving various accolades from her students, to include the award for "Outstanding Teacher". While she started her life in a small town, her larger than life personality and joie de vivre made for big dreams. In 1959 Ann married the love of her life, Charles Fina, M.D ("Chuck"). Early in their marriage, Ann and Chuck lived and worked in Canada and Minnesota before finding their true home (as a pseudo "native") in Tucson, Arizona. Although Ann arrived in Tucson with five young sons in tow, she soon welcomed her only daughter. Ann's life in Tucson was filled with family, friends, community service, church, various careers, and a love of sports. The Fina home had an open door to all, welcoming people from near and far with a tight hug, a wide smile and usually a plate of hot pasta. After teaching herself how to cook by working her way through each recipe in the Joy of Cooking, Ann became an avid and an accomplished home chef and baker. While her children were at home, Ann delighted in creating memorable meals everyday. Her love of food and cooking has resulted in a generation legacy for her children and grandchildren. Ann was genuinely happiest with a houseful of children, grandchildren and friends, a kitchen full of homemade delicacies and the Buffalo Bills on TV. Ann's keen intellect resulted in a lifelong quest for learning and a love for the written word. She was a voracious reader, often stacking recently finished books by the front door to offer visitors on their way out. Ann's love of opera found her attending various live performances both in Tucson and during her many trips to New York City. An incredible seamstress, Ann delighted in recreating the latest fashions from the pages of Vogue, for herself and her family. She was an active member of St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic church and loved attending Wednesday Mass with her various grandchildren while they attended the parish school. A woman of strong and abiding faith, Ann was an honored member of the Knights of Holy Sepulchre. Ann loved the Tucson community and was devoted in her decades long support of The Assistance League of Tucson, serving as President and board member. Additionally, she co-created the Old Fort Neighborhood Association, serving as a two-time president and board member. Ann was co-founder and co-owner of the much loved "Baskets of Love", delivering her care everywhere. Ann's love of adventure and new experiences led her to open Sabino Canyon Travel, where she reveled in matching many Tucson families with their ideal vacations. Her devotion to her husband, six children and thirteen grandchildren was the touch point of her life. Ann's grandchildren were truly blessed to have individual relationships with their "Nonna". Her unconditional love and boundless support for each of them will forever live in their hearts. Nothing less than a true force of nature, Ann left her mark on everyone she met. Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Charles Fina, and their six children, Mark, Charlie, David (Shannon), Jim, John (Melissa), and Kristine. Her grandchildren, Evangeline (Mark); Aidan Isabella, Cameron Elise, and Daniel (David); Isabella and Bianca (Jim); Mimi, Bruno, Stella, and Roman (John); and Marina, Sam and Alek Shapiro (Kristine). Ann is also survived by her brother Philip Palermo (Gail) and many nieces and nephews. Ann was predeceased in death by her parents Phillip and Marguerite Palermo and the sister she adored Rosemary Young (Glen). A funeral mass is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Road, with a home reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Assistance League of Tucson, 1307 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85712.