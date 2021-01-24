Annie Harris

HARRIS, Annie Laura (Moore)
passed away on December 23, 2020 at her home in Tucson, AZ. Going Home services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 via Zoom through Morning Star Baptist Church. Annie will be laid to rest at Arizona Veterans Memorial, Marana. Annie was born in Sardis, AL on February 8, 1935. Over the course of her life Annie held many jobs and roles and her work ethic was legendary. Her dream was to teach and obtained a Bachelor's from the University of Arizona and a Masters Degree from University of Phoenix. She went on to teach and support multiple schools in TUSD. Annie loved to travel and was as comfortable camping as she was traveling internationally. On December 22, 1950 she married Sylvenus Harris and served as a military spouse over 22 years including the Korean War and Vietnam Conflict. In her later years she remained involved in community organizations and her church. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvenus Harris and her son, Larry T. Harris. Annie is survived by her children, Teresa and Rick Denniston, Paul E. and Elisa, Sylvenus and Sarah, Susie and Bob Wille, Timothy, Robert and Desert, Joseph and Rebecca, Marianne and Ido Beneli and her grandchildren, Jason and Jen, David and Sarah, Sylvenus II, Cooper, Parker, Reggie, Caleb, Abigail, Samuel and great-grandchildren, Selena and Olivia. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.