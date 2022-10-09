Arthur Cake

of Tucson, Arizona was born July 20th, 1960, and passed away suddenly Sunday, September 25th, 2022. He grew up in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. Art played football at Westhill High School in Stamford, CT. His favorite sport was wrestling, and he was named to the all-state team in Connecticut. He continued his wrestling career at Northern Arizona University, where he was a Four-year letterman. He had a remarkable ability to "float weight classes", as needed. During a single season (1979-80) he wrestled varsity in 5 different weight classes (158, 167, 177, 190 and unlimited) adjusting his actual weight to wrestle in each weight class. His willingness to make sacrifices helped to create the strongest dual meet team at Northern Arizona University. Art received his Bachelor's Degree in Business, with an emphasis in Hotel and Restaurant Management. He designed and managed several restaurants in Arizona and Florida. He relocated to Tucson establishing a restaurant supply business, then shifted business skills to real estate investments, eventually starting Silverado Plumbing. In addition to being a dog lover, Art had a strong desire to help others succeed. He had a contagious laugh and was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. Loyalty and honor were deeply ingrained in Art's make-up, and he exhibited these characteristics daily and admired them in others. A true friend, Art would drop everything to help a friend in need. He was a good friend and a great father. Art was also an avid fly fisherman and loved spending time with his family and friends at his home in Montana's Paradise Valley. He will be missed by many. Art was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Fischer Cake (a prolific inventor) and mother, Joy Elizabeth Cake and his beloved dogs, Hershey and Teddy. He is survived by his brother, Elwood Cake; two stepchildren, Shea and Sunshine, and many close friends. A Celebration of Art's Life will be held on Monday, October 17, at 2:30 p.m., at Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort. In lieu of flowers, please consider a Memorial Donation to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Art's name. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.