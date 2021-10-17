Barbara Brunner

BRUNNER, Barbara White

also known affectionately as "Gammy", and "Doodle Bug", passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021.

Born an only child to Ted White and Edith Bartlett White, in Lordsburg, New Mexico on January 19, 1936. Barbe graduated from Lordsburg High School, after which she went on to attend, McMurry College in Abilene Texas.

James A. Brunner was Barbara's High School Sweetheart, and the Love of her life! She married James on December 26, 1954, deciding shortly after to devote herself to a career as wife, and mother, and later in life as grandmother, and great-grandmother. James and Barbara were married for over 66 wonderful years.

Barbara loved being a mom. She was also known for playing the piano and painted in oils for most of her life. As a member of Grace Chapel since 1969, where she was "first pianist", and Lead for the church choir.

Barbara is survived by the love of her life, James and her loving daughters, Renee Curren, Ruth Mollman and Rose Sharman.Also survived by grandchildren, James, Peter, Joseph, Benjamin, and Johnny (deceased) Cornelius, Shawn Reed, Shilo Bartlett, Jonathan Mollman, Kati and Ryan Sharman; and 17 great-grandchildren! She has joined her son, David Brunner, in Glory!

On Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., there will be a church service for Barbara at the "Grace of Nations" Church, 6180 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ, 85712. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.