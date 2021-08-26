Bradford Gibbs

GIBBS, Bradford Percy

1926 - 2021

Bradford, age 95, passed away August 17, 2021 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Mary Ellen Gibbs; his sister, Margaret and brother, Chester; his children, Ronald, Donna and John; daughter-in-law, Gail Gibbs; granddaughter, Emily Dommershausen and her husband Jay David; great-grandchildren, Trey and Addy Dommershausen; daughter-in-law, Beth Gibbs and grandson, Jason Gibbs and his wife Megan.

Brad was born in Jerome, Idaho and the family eventually moved to Palo Alto, California. Brad worked at Moffett Field Naval Air Station for the National Advisory Council on Aeronautics (NACA) while in high school and after graduating enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944, worked as an Aviation Ordinanceman. Brad was discharged in 1946 and went back to work at Moffett Field for NACA as an electrician. He stayed at Moffett until 1984 when he retired as Telecommunications Chief for NASA Ames Research Center.