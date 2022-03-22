Carol Hughes

Carol Ann Hughes (Olson) went to join her Lord on February 8th, 2022 in Tucson AZ. She was 88. Carol was born October 27th, 1933 in Ada, MN to Ruth (Hanson) and Milford Olson. She grew up in Twin Valley, MN with her large Norwegian family. She attended Moorhead State College, obtaining a Master's of Science in Education. Carol married Richard "Dick" Hughes August 12th, 1967. Carol was a loving, hardworking mother and wife, serving the Lord and her community faithfully her entire life. Carol is survived by children, Belén Hughes, Robin Hughes & Ron Hughes and by sister, Linda Burkhardt (Olson). She is preceded in death by husband Richard Hughes. A service honoring Carol will take place on March 26th, 2022 at 11:00am at New Spirit Lutheran Church, Tucson AZ. All are welcome to attend. Donations to "Reading Seed" at LiteracyConnects.org or BlessingsinABackpack.org "Steele Elementary" in lieu of flowers