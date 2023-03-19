Carole Mulholland of Tucson, AZ died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at TMC, she was 88. She was born March 16, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio and attended South High School. She grew up on the south side of Youngstown and lived there until she was married to the love of her life Jack, on September 9, 1955. She worked at US Steel in Youngstown, OH and Estes Homes in Tucson, AZ. She adored Mill Creek Park, Idora Park, the Canfield Fair and spending time at their cottage on Lake Erie. She loved to quilt, crochet and paint ceramics. Making homemade chocolates was a favorite holiday tradition. She was very passionate about her love of God, church, family and friends. Many of her friendships began when she was very young and continued throughout her life. She was always happy, smiling and never met a stranger! She had 3 kids, 8 grandkids and 12½ great-grandkids. Carole is survived by her sons, Dave (Carol) Mulholland, Scot Mulholland (Jen) and daughter, Dori (Roger) Wright. AZ Services will be held in Tucson at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway on March 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.