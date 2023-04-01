Carolyn Connolly Rogers, surrounded by her family, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2023. She was a beloved mother of five, grandmother of 12, great grandmother of 10. Carolyn was born in Waterloo, Iowa on September 14, 1931. She was the eldest daughter of Helen and John Connolly. She graduated West High School in Waterloo, Iowa in 1948. Then she attended St. Mary's College of Notre Dame in Indiana and continued her education at the University of Iowa and University of Arizona in Tucson. Carolyn married Robert McCloskey and together they had five children. She moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1961 where she founded the Newcomers Club. She was a great storyteller and confidant, an avid bridge player, loved to dance, play the piano, and entertain everybody. She married Alfred Rogers and moved to Phoenix in 1974. They led an exciting life involved in local politics, traveling the world, and living life to the fullest. She carried herself with style and grace and was a beautiful woman who was committed to the Catholic faith and passionate about her family. She taught her children about life through her words, actions, and challenges. Carolyn was deeply loved and will forever be missed. She is survived by her children Cheryl (Paul) Steigerwald; John (Liz) McCloskey; Cathleen (Drue) Engels; Linda (Larry) Tinsley; her sister Mary Ann (David) Evans; Nieces and Nephews; and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will miss their grandma deeply. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and John Connolly, husband Alfred Rogers, a son Robert "Bobby," brothers John Jr. "Jack" and Ted Connolly, and first husband Robert T. McCloskey. Funeral Mass Monday, April 3 at 9:45 a.m. St. Theresa Catholic Church 5045 E Thomas Road, Phoenix. Burial services in Tucson, Tuesday, April 4 at Noon, All Faiths Cemetery 2151 S. Avenida Los Reyes, Tucson 85748. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carolyn's name to: Mayo Clinic Department of Development, Ph. (507)293-8333, Research for Corticobasal Degeneration or Andre House of Arizona, Ph. (602)255-0580, P. O. Box 2014, Phoenix, AZ 85001. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.