Cinda Christy

Cinda left this worldly life peacefully on 25 October 2022 after a courageous 9 month battle with lymphoma and is now free of pain and with our heavenly father. Born in Kansas in 1947 to parents Lee and Doris, she was the eldest of two children. As a US Air Force wife, she traveled to multiple places throughout the States during their 21 years of active duty and developed many close and lasting relationships. Early in their marriage her skills at the oven earned her the nickname "Sara Lee" from all those who were "sitting alert" with her husband. Employed in a variety of efforts over the years, her true love was being a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a "dog lover", especially Scottish Terriers, with an occasional German shepherd, Schnauzer, Yorkie or West Highland Terrier in the mix. She loved to travel, especially cruises, sailing to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and the Baltic and had plans for more. She loved college sports, always supporting the team where she lived, but especially the University of Arizona Wildcat's football, basketball and softball. She rarely missed a home game and you took your life in your hands if you interrupted her TV and/or radio during an away game. After retiring from the workforce she took up quilting, making beautiful quilts for family members, friends, high school graduates at her church, and some for just those in need. She faced many challenging, stressful times over the years but stood up to whatever was facing her with courage and strength, and faith in God's plan. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Curtis; her daughter Catherine (Brian); her son Matthew (Jennifer), grandchildren Penelope and Benjamin, her brother Rick (Sue), and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, fur babies, Kai and Zoe, and countless friends. The family will hold a memorial service at a date to be determined.