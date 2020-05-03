PEAK, Dana Dale
82, died April 22, 2020, at Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, TX, after a battle with cancer. He was born January 13, 1938, in Oakland, CA, to Shirley Potter Peak and E. Dale Peak.
Spending his early years in Salt Lake City, Dana became an active duty member of the U.S. Army at Ft. Bliss, TX from 1956-57. After returning home, Dana worked for United Airlines, transferring to the San Francisco Bay Area. He eventually left to work as a travel agent for his uncle at Jack Peak Travel in San Jose, and in 1975, he started his own agency, Sunrise Travel. He was an active member of the community there, including being the president of Kiwanis.
Dana first met his wife Nancy in 1984, and they married May 26, 1996. After selling the agency in 2000, they retired to Tucson, AZ. After Nancy's death in 2012, he relocated a number of times, settling in Texas for the past six years.
Dana will always be remembered for his love of sports, westerns, music, bridge, puzzles, and most of all, his family.
Dana was preceded in death by his two brothers, Michael J. Peak and Gary J. Peak. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Dowdle; three children, James D. Peak, Robert D. Peak, and Deborah K. Peak Montenegro; two stepchildren, Robert S. Hedden and Catherine R. Hedden; nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Dana will rest with Nancy at Holy Hope Cemetery, in Tucson, AZ. Memorial donations are suggested in recognition of those who cared for Dana in his final illness and may be made at TexasOncologyFoundation.org and FaithPresHospice.org.
