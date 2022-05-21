David Gray

Gray, David

Tucson Attorney

David Kevin Gray, 70, devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, and son, died peacefully of heart failure on May 15, 2022, at his home in Bellingham, WA. Dave was born March 20, 1952, in St. Louis, MO to Thomas L. Gray, Sr. and Ella Lucille (Presti) Gray. Dave graduated in 1974 from the University of Notre Dame with a B.A. in English and remained a Fighting Irish fan throughout his life.

After teaching English for several years in Houston and Tucson, Dave left teaching to attend the James E. Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona, where he earned a J.D. cum laude in 1984, and served as executive editor of the law review. Following an appellate clerkship, Dave joined the Tucson law firm of Molloy, Jones & Donahue in 1985. He left to form a solo practice in 2003. Dave was an AV Preeminent attorney in commercial and real estate practice. For 32 years he served his clients and the legal community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. Beyond law practice, Dave served on the St. Luke's Home board, as an officer in the Notre Dame Club, and as Vice-President and Secretary of the Dustin & Kristen Yoder Foundation.

Dave met Barbara Ging in 1978 while both were teaching at Canyon del Oro High School. They married in 1985, welcomed Kathryn to the family in 1988 and Ryan in 1992. David's children were his greatest joy, and he was always interested and involved in their academics, activities, and sports.

In addition to travel, cooking, and music, Dave loved hiking, especially in Saguaro National Park East. He appreciated the majesty of the Tucson desert and spent many hours watching sunsets from the back porch of his Tanque Verde home. In recent years, he enjoyed the beauty of Bellingham, WA, his home in retirement, but wintered in Tucson.

Dave is preceded in death by his father, Thomas L. Gray, Sr., and his mother Lucy Gray. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Kate, son Ryan, brother Thomas (Mary), sister Jean (Frank), and nieces and nephews. The family will hold a memorial service later this year. Donations in Dave's memory may be made to the Tucson Community Food Bank.

