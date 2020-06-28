Denis Barnes

BARNES, Denis Tat
born in Evanston, Illinois on December 8, 1929 to Charles and Lela Barnes died on June 23, 2020. She is survived by her younger sister, Dr. Mary Lee Utz of Florida. Denny graduated from New Tier Township High School in 1947. In high school Denny had the role of Queen of the Fairies in the spring production of IOLANTHE by Gilbert & Sullivan in her senior year. At Sweet Briar College Denny was the only freshman to make Paint and Patches Drama Club. Early on Denny discovered her passion for sales and with her BS in speech from Northwestern University (1951) quickly made a name for herself. She worked in advertising, retailing and business education before joining CCH (Commercial Clearing House) where her career skyrocketed. In 1974 she started out as a sales representative in the Southgate Territory of Los Angeles; later transferred to Dallas as a district sales manager. In 1979 she became the first woman to be appointed Second Vice President at CCH. She excelled as a National sales leader 12 times winning sales competitions consistently from 1980 to 1989. Taking early retirement in 1989, Denny became "mobile". First living in Camarillo, California then to Littleton, Colorado and Austin and Georgetown, Texas. Falling in love with the desert and Arizona, she moved to Splendido in Oro Valley where she resided for the last ten years. In retirement she used her skills and was active in various non-profits, clubs, and the arts. Denny's second passion was travel which started early. Her first passport was issued in 1964 and she flew to Hawaii on her way around the world. During her lifetime she traveled to all seven continents and enjoyed many exotic trips—Trans-Siberian railroad as well as the Orient Express, African safari, ocean cruises. Her last overseas trip was a river cruise on the Danube in July 2018. Denny enjoyed travel in the US to Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashton, Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach, and her favorite Chautauqua in southwestern New York. A memorial service will be scheduled later. Denny is missed by her friends but is at peace. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice, the Tucson Symphony, 2175 N Sixth Ave., Tucson, AZ 85707, or Splendido Employee Scholarship Fund, 13500 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85755. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
