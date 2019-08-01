OLSON, Dennis Frank
76, of Vail, passed away July 24 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born October 5, 1942 in Waukesha, WI, he is survived by his wife, Lynne; children, Erik (Brittany) and Lauren (Richard Martinez); two grandchildren and brother, Carter. After graduation from Valparaiso and Northern Illinois Universities, he was Carroll College basketball coach prior to joining Miller Brewing Company, which brought him to Tucson. He became co-owner and Executive VP of Finley Distributing until his retirement. Dennis was a lifelong sports enthusiast and won many accolades for basketball and racquetball. He later developed a passion for team roping, which he passed along to his children. He was loved and respected by many, and will be greatly missed. The family will hold private services. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.