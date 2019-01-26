DINNERSTEIN, Leonard
After 84 years filled with love and laughter, Leonard Dinnerstein, distinguished historian, beloved husband, father, brother, father-in-law, zeyde, uncle, cousin and friend, died on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Born on May 5, 1934 in the Bronx to an immigrant father from what is now Belarus and the daughter of immigrants from modern-day Romania, he grew up and lived the first half of his life in New York City. After receiving an undergraduate degree from City College of New York and a PhD from Columbia University, he spent the bulk of his career at the University of Arizona where he served as a Professor of History from 1970 through 2004, as well as the Director of Judaic Studies from 1993 through 2000. He wrote and co-authored numerous books, including the Leo Frank Case, Natives and Strangers: Ethnic Groups and the Building of Modern America, Ethnic Americans: A History of Immigration and Assimilation, America and the Survivors of the Holocaust, Anti-Semitism in America. Donations in his honor can be made to the Friends of the Pima County Public Library (pimafriends.com) and the National Immigration Law Center (nilc.com). A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 27, 2019, at EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY, 3015 North Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85705.