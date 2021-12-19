Earlyne Lohrenz

She was born in Elk City, OK. on November 28, 1934. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, CMSGT- USAF Retired, Donald (Pete); her sons, Donald Lewis JR (Butch), Steven Earl and sister, Pat Brunett. Earlyne is survived by her son, Michael R. Quaintance of Grants Pass, OR; daughter, Lorenda J. Barnard of Tucson, AZ. Beloved grandmother, "Dema" to Alicia Hauck, Ryan L., Casey W., and Kati L. Lohrenz, Rodger V. II, Erik L., and Randall L. Barnard. Also a Loving great-grandmother "GiGi" to Hudson and Lila Hauck, Cole and Kinley Lohrenz, Rodger V. III (Tres) and Ronan Barnard, Addisyn and Carson Barnard and Dean Barnard.She will be missed by family and friends. The family wishes to thank "Adams Place Assisted Living" for the quality care in her last few months. A special thank you to Tari Hatton, for her help and support in caring for our mom in the last few years, we couldn't have done it without her.