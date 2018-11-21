EBBERT, Marvin D.
age 67, of Tucson, AZ, passed away on November 18, 2018. Marvin was born on July 9, 1951 in Colorado Springs, CO. He graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1974 with B.S. degrees in Business and Aerospace Engineering. Marvin obtained his Master of Science in Aerospace Systems from West Coast University in 1991. In Marvin's career, he pursued his passion for all things related to flight and aerospace. He was preceded in death by his father, A. Clarence Ebbert. Marvin is survived by wife, Diana Jean Ebbert, Tucson; mother, Verna Ebbert, Hattiesburg, MS; brother, Eddie Ebbert, Pensacola FL; sister, Jeanie Vaughn (Robert), Bountiful, UT; sisters-in-law, Nancy Murray, Tucson and Linda Murray, San Diego plus many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Marvin's remarkable life will be held at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY, Tucson, AZ, on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.