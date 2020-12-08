Edmund Jenkins

JENKINS, Edmund Lowell
Born June 18, 1935, in Lansing, MI. Died December 2, 2020, in Tucson, AZ. Ed is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Kathleen (Kay) A. (née Moynihan); as well as their four children, Robert L. (Linda S.), Nancy L. Hutchings (the late William H.), Thomas E. (Ellen S.), and Steven J. (Laura W.). He is also survived and deeply missed by eight grandchildren, Alexander P., Cynthia A. Hutchings, Elizabeth J. Restaino (Mark), Jonathon W. Hutchings (Emily), Benjamin T., Emily C., Lily L., and Madison L.; three great-grandchildren, Penelope L. and Rose J. Restaino, and Elias C. Hutchings; a sister-in-law, Jan Moynihan; and many nieces and nephews. He worked at Arthur Andersen and Co. for 38 years. He served as the managing partner of its Professional Standards Group of its worldwide practice before his first retirement. He then served as chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) from 1997-2002. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Interfaith Community Service (ICS) of Tucson. (520) 297-6049 https://www.icstucson.org/. No services at this time. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
