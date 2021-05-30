Elda Ledesma

was born in Tucson, AZ, on March 8, 1930 and passed away peacefully on Mother's Day May 9, 2021 at home with her family by her side. Elda is survived by her husband of 74 years, Javier E. Ledesma. She is also survived by her seven children, Javier Jr. (Susan), Jennifer (Bob), Jerry (Vivienne), Jaime (Ginny), Johnny, Elena and Monica (Jose). Elda is predeceased by her son, Joey. Elda was a devoted wife and a loving mother and will missed by many. Due to COVID services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Leukemia society. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.