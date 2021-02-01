 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elenore Scott

Elenore Scott

  • Updated

SCOTT, Elenore Therese

90, died January 23, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Scott and her children, Robert W. Scott and Kathleen E. Rickert. She is survived by her grandchildren, Robert Rickert, Jr., Kelly Gallaher (Leslie) and Kevin S. Rickert (Kim); her great-grandchildren, Jasmin C. Rickert, Emma R. Atwell

and Tyler and Braydan Rickert.

Elenore was born in Philadelphia, PA, moved to Tucson in 1974. She worked for 20 years in Financial Services at TMC and then another five years at TMC Hospice. Elenore enjoyed taking short trips, playing bridge, and reading.

Donations in Elenore's memory may be made to

Corpus Christi Catholic Church.

Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News