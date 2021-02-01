Elenore Scott

SCOTT, Elenore Therese
90, died January 23, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard W. Scott and her children, Robert W. Scott and Kathleen E. Rickert. She is survived by her grandchildren, Robert Rickert, Jr., Kelly Gallaher (Leslie) and Kevin S. Rickert (Kim); her great-grandchildren, Jasmin C. Rickert, Emma R. Atwell
and Tyler and Braydan Rickert.
Elenore was born in Philadelphia, PA, moved to Tucson in 1974. She worked for 20 years in Financial Services at TMC and then another five years at TMC Hospice. Elenore enjoyed taking short trips, playing bridge, and reading.
Donations in Elenore's memory may be made to
Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.