Ellen Mooney

MOONEY, Ellen Jean

73, of Tucson, Arizona passed away Tuesday June 1, 2021 at her home with family by her side.

Ellen was born on October 9, 1947 in Bement, Illinois the daughter of Raymond and Lois Jean (Ryan) Haynes. She was married to Joe Mooney on February 22, 1996 on the top of the mountain in Aspen, Colorado, during a snow blizzard. She is survived by her husband, Joe Mooney. Surviving children include daughter, Abby (Jeff) Chirico of Scottsdale, AZ and son, Joseph (Katie McLaughlin) Hickle of Tucson, AZ; stepdaughters, Jenna Sullivan of Tucson, AZ and Megan Mooney of Tucson, AZ. Surviving grandchildren include: Zac and Ben Chirico, Tyler Sullivan and Jayce Curtis. She is preceded in death by both her parents and her brother, James Haynes.

Ellen is a graduate of Maryville College in St Louis. She earned a Masters degree in Education from the University of Arizona and began her teaching career in Tucson, Arizona. She worked for many years as a 1st grade teacher and as a reading program administrator for both Sunnyside and Tucson Unified School Districts. She enjoyed golfing, traveling, skiing, a cold glass of Chardonnay, and most importantly her grandchildren.