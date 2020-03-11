Ernie Menchaca

MENCHACA, Ernie
87, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 3, 2020. Ernie joined his parents, seven siblings, his daughter, Maria, and his great-grandson, Adrian. Ernie was a hard worker and a dedicated husband, father, and "Tata". He was a native Arizonan and began his career in Tucson, AZ as a welder and later, was employed by Sunnyside Unified School District. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time on his ranch tending to his animals. He took great joy in teaching his sons how to fish, fix their cars, and become overall MacGyvers. Ernie enjoyed dancing, listening to country music, and celebrating holidays with family. He enjoyed painting and hiding Easter eggs, making menudo and tamales at Christmas, and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ernie was born on June 28, 1932 in Casa Grande, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Terry; his sons, Ernie, Jr. (Leonor), George (Adela), Art (Leticia), Bobby (Maria), his daughter, Cecilia Arbo (Paul) and, his eight grandchildren and seven great-children. He will be dearly missed by his family. Services will be held at The Door Church, 2950 E. Irvington Road, Tucson, AZ, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTH LAWN.