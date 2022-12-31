Frank Marcus

?? Dr. Frank I. Marcus died on Dec. 21, 2022 at the age of 94. Frank was born in New York in 1928 to Samuel and Edith Marcus, immigrants from Europe. He and his sister, Shirley, grew up near their father's dress shop in Mt. Vernon. As the little brother, Frank was known as "Bitsy." He, Shirley, and Julius, an older half-brother, would later honor his parents by establishing an annual visiting professorship in cardiology in their names at the U of A. Frank graduated high school in 1944, at age 16; received a bachelor's from Columbia University in 1948, a master's in physiology from Tufts University, and an MD cum laude from Boston University in 1953. He did his internship and residency at Brigham Hospital in Boston, with a 2-year stint in between as an Air Force doctor in Japan. In 1956, at a Hillel mixer at Wellesley College, Frank met Janet Geller. The two were married in 1957 and would go on to raise three children. In 1958, the couple moved to Washington, D.C., where, from 1960 to 1968, Frank was the chief of cardiology at Georgetown University's D.C. General Hospital. The family moved to Tucson in 1968, and Frank became the first chief of cardiology of the new U of A College of Medicine. In 1982, he relinquished that position to devote more time to research, teaching, and patient care. He retired at age 92 after more than 51 years at the U of A. Initially, Frank did research on digitalis, a drug used to treat heart conditions. During his first of two sabbaticals in France, in 1979-80, he learned how to use an electric current to interrupt abnormal signals resulting from a dangerous genetic heart condition. Back at the U of A, he developed a safer way to treat the condition using radiofrequency waves. Later in his career, he received multi-year research grants from the National Institute of Health, including a 4-year, $1.4 million grant at the age of 85 (As Frank said, "Not bad for an old fart!"). Frank was a prolific writer: he wrote over 300 articles for medical journals and 90 book chapters. He received many national and international awards, and participated in several professional organizations, including as founder of the Arizona Chapter of the American College of Cardiology and as president of the Association of University Cardiologists (1990-91). He was known by his colleagues, students, and patients as a steady, even-tempered, conscientious mentor and physician. Frank was also a devoted husband and father. He was supportive of Janet as she transitioned from homemaker and political activist to councilwoman on the Tucson City Council. Sunday was family day and summer vacations were spent camping throughout the Southwest. He nurtured his daughter Ann's interest in art through visits to art museums. His passion for cycling rubbed off on his daughter, Lynn, and he and his son, Steve shared a love of photography. With Janet, he traveled the world. He was also a doting grandpa, attending performances, taking grandkids out for ice cream, and tickling them relentlessly. Frank and Janet gave generously to many causes such as reproductive rights, immigrants' rights, the environment, and public health. In recent years, he was instrumental in helping to launch and fund an initiative at the Zuckerman School of Public Health aimed at preventing childhood obesity. Frank is greatly missed by his wife, Janet; his children, Ann Marcus Lapidus (Martin Lapidus), Steve Marcus (Tomoko Tashiro Marcus), and Lynn Marcus (Peter Biava); and his grandchildren, Rachel Lapidus (Jonathan Hess), Daniel Lapidus, Nicco Marcus (Chad Saclolo), Jenica Marcus, Amanda Biava, and Julia Biava. Donations honoring Frank may be made at give.uafoundation.org (keywords: Obesity Prevention) or by mail to U of A Foundation, 1111 N. Cherry Ave., PO Box 210109, Tucson, AZ 85721-0109 (with "Public Health Obesity Prevention Project" in the memo line).