FRIEDENBERG, Ruth A.
was born in Orlando, FL on November 1, 1932 and died on July 22, 2018. She is preceded in death by her son, Philip; parents, Leopold and Alma Moldenhauer; sister, Beth and brothers, Leopold, Jr. and Michael. She is survived by loving husband, Erwin; sons Kenneth (Cathy) and Michael; grandchildren, Sarah, Eric, Tyler and Madison and brothers, Paul, David, Theodore and John and sister, Joan, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Belgium. She is also survived by many loving friends, too many to count! Ruth always put other people first, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed playing games and sports with her family and friends. Her positive attitude was infectious, and her humble attitude made her very warm, kind, and easy to talk to. All her life, she selflessly labored for others to improve their well-being. She was the epitome of a perfect mother and wife. Memorial Services are being held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4729 N. Silverbell Rd., Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by AVENIDAS CREMATION AND BURIAL.