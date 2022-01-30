 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Barker

Gary Barker

  • Updated

Barker, Gary

Gary Barker, 61, of Tucson, AZ passed away on January 18th, 2022. After graduating from High School, he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from UofA and a MS in Electrical Engineering from ASU. Gary worked at Biotronics, Medtronics, TI, Microchip, and worked at Raytheon until his passing. Gary married Linda Richards in 1995 and they have two daughters, Katherine and Jessica. He was survived by Katherine, Jessica, Linda; son-in-law, Canyon, and granddaughter, Madelynn. He was also survived by his parents, Betty and Jerry; brother, Gene; sisters, Vicki and Diana, and many other loving family and friends.

