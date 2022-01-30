Gary Barker, 61, of Tucson, AZ passed away on January 18th, 2022. After graduating from High School, he earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from UofA and a MS in Electrical Engineering from ASU. Gary worked at Biotronics, Medtronics, TI, Microchip, and worked at Raytheon until his passing. Gary married Linda Richards in 1995 and they have two daughters, Katherine and Jessica. He was survived by Katherine, Jessica, Linda; son-in-law, Canyon, and granddaughter, Madelynn. He was also survived by his parents, Betty and Jerry; brother, Gene; sisters, Vicki and Diana, and many other loving family and friends.