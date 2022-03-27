Geoffrey Ahern

Ahern, Geoffrey L., PhD, MD

1954 - 2022

Dr. Geoffrey L. Ahern held the Bruce and Lorraine Cumming Endowed Chair in Alzheimer's Research and was a professor of neurology, psychology, and psychiatry, as well as a member of the Evelyn F. McKnight Brain Institute at The University of Arizona. He was a well-known and highly regarded expert in the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.

He was born in New York City and grew up above a tavern. He received his graduate and medical degrees at Yale University and completed his neurology residency at the Boston University Hospitals. After his residency, Dr. Ahern completed a fellowship in behavioral neurology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Ahern joined the faculty of The University of Arizona College of Medicine Department of Neurology in 1990 as an assistant professor and was later promoted to associate professor and ultimately professor. As an educator, he was highly involved in the education of medical students, residents, and fellows, and won teaching awards from the Department of Neurology.