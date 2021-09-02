Georgia Watson

WATSON, Georgia Elizabeth

age 90, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Kansas City, MO passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021. She was born in Kirksville, MO on May 29, 1931, the daughter of Karl Kenneth and Clara Elizabeth McKay Schempp. She was united in marriage to Thomas Grant Watson on June 25, 1949 in Kansas City, MO and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2007. Georgia was also preceded by her parents.

Surviving are two children, Karl Thomas Watson and wife, Kathy of Tucson, AZ and Barbara Jo Duane of St. Joseph, MO; one sister, Mary Francis Tonnies and husband, Verlin of Knox City, MO; five grandchildren, Karl Anthony Watson, Krista (Francisco) Del Bosque, Joseph (Elizabeth) Watson, Philip Duane and Matthew (Heather) Duane; 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Georgia received her education in Knox City, MO. She and her husband lived in Kansas City, MO and moved to Tucson, AZ in 1993. Georgia was a member of the Kansas City chapter of Executive Women International. She belonged to St. Marks Methodist Church. She loved to travel and explore new things, but her greatest joy were her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A gracious lady with a big smile, and a loving heart.