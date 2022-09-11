Gilda Pellon

Gilda Aguirre Pellon passed into Heaven on August 23, 2022, in Albuquerque New Mexico. She was born January 17, 1927, into a pioneer family from Tucson Arizona. Her roots were in the Old Pueblo where she met her husband and best friend Louis. After graduating from Tucson High, they started their family. She was preceded in death by her daughter Glorianna Hector, and her husband of 64 years, Louis M. Pellon Jr. She leaves behind her son Louis Pellon III, of Albuquerque New Mexico (Matt) and her brother, Gilbert Aguirre, of San Juan Capistrano. She was also blessed with 5 Grandchildren: Andrea, Johnny, Valerie, Danielle, and Erik as well as 13 Great- Grandchildren. Gilda was a career banker in Tucson, working with Tucson's historic institutions such as Valley Bank and Southern Arizona Bank and Trust for 40 years. She was a lifetime member of Unit 7 Auxiliary of the American Legion. Her passion was in the Legion's Arizona Girls State Program. Gilda will join her late husband Louis in a private service at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson. Her family requests, donations in her memory be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Arizona.