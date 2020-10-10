Harry Gentle

GENTLE, Harry Phillip
96, passed away October 1, 2020. He was born in April 1924 in Detroit, MI to Edith and Joseph Gentle. He worked for Ford Motor Company before joining the Navy in 1943-1946 as a Seabee in the Philippines. In 1952, he and his wife, Priscilla, moved to Tucson AZ. He was a member of the AZ Pipe Trades until retiring in 1988. He is preceded in death by his wife who passed in 2017. He is survived by his three children, seven grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. Arrangements by Marana Mortuary.
