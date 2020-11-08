 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Herminia Garcia

Herminia Garcia

  • Updated

GARCIA, Herminia "Minnie"

84, resident of Catalina, died November 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Bonifacio "Indio" Garcia.

She is survived by Guadalupe (Yvonne) Garcia, Alberta (Joseph) Sanchez, Terri (Tim) Osborn and Ramona Miranda of Texas. Also grandchildren, Celina, Tyson, Derek, Tyne, Amber, Amanda and Mariah, Matthew and Yolanda as well as 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY on Oracle. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pre Born: https://preborn.org/

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News