Irene Watkins

WATKINS, Irene
96, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away October 25, 2021. Irene was born in New York City to parents, Joseph Kessler and Jennie Acoff. When she was young her family moved to a farm in Phillipsport, New York where her sister, Leona was born. Eventually her family moved to Kingston in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania where she attended Luzerne High School.
After graduation at only 16 years old Irene attended Cornell University, part of New York Hospital. She earned her Nursing training and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. While attending Cornell in New York she was part of the US Nurse Corp program for World War II.
Irene had two children, Rick and Jeff Spears from her first marriage to Sol Spears. The family lived in Culver City, California. During this time Irene worked at UCLA Medical Center where she became close friends with a co-worker, Aggie Sato who sparked her lifelong interest in Japanese Art and culture. Here she also furthered her education by earning a Master of Science in Public Health.
In early 80's Irene was divorced and married, Norman Watkins and moved to Tucson, Arizona where she made her permanent home. While in Tucson Irene worked for the Tucson Health Department.Irene is predeceased by her son, Jeff and husband, Norman. She is survived by her son, Rick and his wife, Esther and daughter-in-law, Arleen Wadill whom Irene loved as a daughter; grandsons, Jason, Aaron and Jeffrey Spears and four great- grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Leona Cohen; niece, Sheran Cohen and extended step-family of Norman Watkins.
She was buried at Evergreen Cemetery in the B'nai B'rith section of the cemetery.