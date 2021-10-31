Irene Watkins

WATKINS, Irene

96, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away October 25, 2021. Irene was born in New York City to parents, Joseph Kessler and Jennie Acoff. When she was young her family moved to a farm in Phillipsport, New York where her sister, Leona was born. Eventually her family moved to Kingston in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania where she attended Luzerne High School.

After graduation at only 16 years old Irene attended Cornell University, part of New York Hospital. She earned her Nursing training and received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. While attending Cornell in New York she was part of the US Nurse Corp program for World War II.

Irene had two children, Rick and Jeff Spears from her first marriage to Sol Spears. The family lived in Culver City, California. During this time Irene worked at UCLA Medical Center where she became close friends with a co-worker, Aggie Sato who sparked her lifelong interest in Japanese Art and culture. Here she also furthered her education by earning a Master of Science in Public Health.