VAN LOAN, Colonel Jack Linwood
US Air Force (ret)
Columbia, SC
Jack Linwood Van Loan was born December 16, 1931 in Eugene, Oregon to his late parents, Wendell Linwood Van Loan, PhD and Lilian Schroeder Van Loan, PhD. At the age of 87 he peacefully passed away October 13, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Jack is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, James Wendell Van Loan (Sharon); the mother (Verna) of his three sons, Steven (Liz), Glenn (Kathy), Douglas (Leigh); children, Brian Black, Holly Black and Megan Ruppert; grandchildren, Timothy, Emily and Hannah, many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Jack graduated from Oregon State University in 1954, then began a highly distinguished 30 year career in the United States Air Force. He spent time at Luke Air Force base in Tucson. During his career as fighter pilot, Jack served six heroic years interned as a POW in North Viet Nam. First two years his status was Missing in Action (MIA). Upon return, he was promoted to rank of Colonel and finished his career as Director of Operations for the Ninth Air Force. Jack retired in 1984. He moved to Columbia, South Carolina and became the Executive Director of the Five Points Association for 20 years. The family asks that any memorials may be made in Jack's name to Wounded Warrior Project.