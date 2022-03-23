James Allen

In 1951, he joined the United States Air Force. His first assignment was in Burlington, Vermont. It was here where he met his future wife Shirley Ann Gray (1928-2017). They were married for 65 years! James spent 24 years in the Air Force. He started as a mechanic on P-51's (his favorite airplane) in Burlington VT. He became a flight engineer and spent time in Search and Rescue before transferring to the Military Airlift Command. He served four tours of duty in Vietnam. During his career he was stationed at Travis AFB in Fairfield CA, Hickam AFB in Hawaii, McGuire AFB in NJ, and George AFB in Victorville CA. He retired from the Air Force in 1974. He was extremely proud of his service in the Air Force and to the United States.