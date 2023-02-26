of Tucson, Arizona, died on February 16, 2023. Born in New Haven, CT to Harold and Edith (Stephson) Dinniman, James "Jim" Dinniman spent his childhood on the family's dairy farm in Woodbridge, CT. After graduating from the University of Connecticut in 1960, he entered the U.S. Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He would go on to serve multiple tours in Vietnam. During his time in the military, Jim was in the Infantry, Special Forces, and Military Intelligence and was stationed throughout Asia over the course of his 30-year career. By the time he retired as a Colonel in 1989, Jim had accumulated numerous medals, commendations, and awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, multiple Bronze Stars, multiple Meritorious Service Medals, and multiple Army Commendation Medals. In addition, he received the Combat Infantry badge, the Airborne badge, the Special Forces tab, the Army General Staff badge, and numerous other awards over his distinguished career. He is survived by the love of his life and spouse of nearly 58 years, Judith; a brother, Andrew (Margo); three sons, Michael (Anne), Mark (Georgette) and Matthew (Meredyth); along with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A hero to both his country and his family, he will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.