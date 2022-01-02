Joe Hernandez

A private celebration of life will be held for Jose Maria Hernandez, 81, who died from complications of COVID19 on December 7th, surrounded by his family. Joe was the youngest of seven children. He was born in Bakersfield to Catarino Hernandez and Esperanza Ortega. He attended St. Joseph's Elementary School and Garces Memorial High School, where his future as a professional athlete began. While playing on the line, Joe picked up a fumble and ran it in for six - no one could catch him. Soon after, the alumni pressured the coach to put him in the backfield, where Joe ran for over two thousand yards in a shortened season. Joe's quick and agile bursts of speed soon earned him his nickname, "Jackrabbit Joe," which would follow him through his professional career.