John Oliver Andersen (1934-2022) John Oliver Andersen (88) passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022, in Tucson, Arizona. He was born April 3, 1934, in Oak Park, Illinois to Harvey and Margaret Andersen. John was a proud graduate of Fenwick High School, from which he maintained many lifelong friendships. He then attended Loyola University, Chicago. John was an Army veteran who was proud of his service. As a professional, he excelled as an advertising manager for the Chicago Sun-Times and the Erie Times. After John's retirement, he and Delphine moved to Oro Valley, Az in 2000 when they found a lovely home with a view of the golf course and a beautiful view of the mountains. He loved golf and was in charge of organizing his highly successful Friday golf group. He was very proud of his Irish and Norwegian heritage. He was preceded in death by his wife Delphine, his parents, brothers Robert and William Andersen, and his nephew John Andersen. John leaves behind two sisters-in-law, Barbara Hushmidth and Corinne Drew, nephews James Drew, Christopher and Tim Andersen, niece Dawn Wilmsen, and many fond great-nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. The Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Vistoso Funeral Home, 2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 (NE corner of Innovation Dr. and Rancho Vistoso Blvd.) The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday Oct. 14th at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8650 N Shannon Rd, Tucson, AZ 85742, AZ. Interment will follow the funeral mass at Holy Hope Catholic Cemetery, 3555 N Oracle Rd, (SE southeast corner of Prince Rd. and Oracle Rd.) Tucson, AZ 85705. John is being interred with his bride, Delphine.