John Gilmore

John began his journey in Chicago in 1940. After stops along the way, including a long one in Seattle, John found his home and heart in Tucson. He embraced the desert in all it's extremes. He loved it's plants and critters, smells and tastes. His journey ended suddenly and unexpectedly, on October 10, 2021. John was a one-of-a-kind guy. He was caring, compassionate, kind, funny and very smart. He cared about the plight of others and made it his mission to encourage the concept of Human Dignity. He was the guy with the hand-lettered signs on Swan and Fort Lowell during election seasons. John earned a BS in Journalism from the University of Kansas and an MA in Whole Systems Design from Antioch University in Seattle. He worked in publishing and commercial printing, then found his true calling as a teacher/counselor with behaviorally challenged children. He had a great rapport with, and impact on, these kids.