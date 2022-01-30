 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Henkel

  • Updated

Henkel, John Howard

January 3, 1931 - January 17, 2022

John Henkel's passion was old cars and trucks. When he was sixteen he built a car of used parts continuing reconstructing and restoring vehicles throughout his life. A Tucson native, John graduated from Tucson Senior High School in 1948, and from the University of Arizona in 1954 with a BS in Civil Engineering. He and cousin Myron Babby partnered in Babby Henkel Building Specialties from 1954 until 1991 participating in the construction of many buildings in the city. John and his wife enjoyed boating on the lakes of Arizona and the Sea of Cortez and camping with friends through the western United States and Mexico. He was a member of the Low Rider Car Club and Kappa Sigma fraternity. Preceded in death by son, John; he is survived by wife, Jody; son, David; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; grandchildren, Jack (Megan), Hannah and Holly and niece, Lisa (Tony) Aielts. Services will be Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 E. Broadway at 1:00 p.m.

