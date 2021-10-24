John Troyan

69, passed away at home, surrounded by love on May 21, 2021. John is survived by his wife Karen (married just short of 47 years); daughters, Lindsey Smith (Shaun) and Kimberly Story(Christopher); grandkids, Hannah and Hayden Smith; siblings, Donna (Jim deceased), Darlene (Roger), Doreen (Tim); sisters-in-law, Chris (Tom), Karla (Mike), Kelly (Scott), Kathy (Dave); mother-in-law Janice; nine nieces (spouses), six nephews (spouses); 33 great-nieces and nephews (spouses); aunt Barbara Troyan and aunt Emily Dimas of Parma, OH; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents, parents John and Agnes, and sister, Diana. John moved to Tucson with his family from Cleveland, OH in 1960. He graduated from Salpointe H.S. in 1969 and attended Pima College. John was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1969-1975. He worked at Fed-Mart for 15 years, then as one of the original employees at Price Club/Costco, working for 35 years. John never met a stranger and will be remembered for his strong work ethic, kindness, being helpful, loving and loyal, respectful, generous, often funny/silly, positivity, and many more awesome attributes. He donated his body to the Barrow Neurological Institute tissue bank program for ALS research, for a cure. Donations in John's memory can be made to the ALS Association Arizona Chapter at: 360 E. Coronado Rd, Suite 140 Phoenix, AZ 85004; online to: https://www.als.org/donate. John's Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021. Special thank you to the ALS Clinic doctors and staff at Banner South, Epic Medical Solutions, and Amedisys Hospice. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.